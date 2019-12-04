49ers' Kentavius Street: Designated to return
Street (knee) practiced Wednesday, opening the three-week window to be activated to the active roster.
Street still hasn't played an NFL snap since entering the league in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. The 23-year-old is eligible to return for Sunday's matchup against the Saints, but he has two more weeks to return to the lineup. Considering Damontre Moore (forearm) and Ronald Blair (knee) are both on IR, Street could have an immediate role on defense.
