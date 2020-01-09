Play

Street (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's NFC divisional-round tilt against the Vikings, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Street missed most of the regular season on injured reserve due to a knee issue, but he managed to retake the field Week 16 against the Falcons in a depth capacity. He'll likely contribute as a reserve defensive tackle against Minnesota on Saturday if cleared to play.

