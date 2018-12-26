49ers' Kentavius Street: Expected back for OTAs
Street (knee) is expected to be fully cleared for OTAs in May, Matt Barrows The Athletic reports.
Street has been on the reserve/Non-Football Injury list all season while recovering from the ACL tear he suffered in a pre-draft workout. The defensive end was cleared to resume practicing Dec. 12, thereby opening up a 21-day window for the 49ers to add him back to the roster. That technically makes Street a candidate to play Week 17 against the Rams, but it doesn't sound like he's demonstrated enough progress at this point for the 49ers to feel confident about activating him. Instead, the team will likely let him continue his rehab at a comfortable pace over the next few months in order to avoid any setbacks heading into the offseason program.
