49ers' Kentavius Street: Headed to Bay Area

The 49ers selected Street (knee) in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 128th overall.

Street suffered an ACL tear during a pre-draft workout, so he's expected to redshirt in 2018. He has strong-side end/one-gap tackle interchangeability and profiles as a useful anchor-based rotational lineman when he gets back to full health.

