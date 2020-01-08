Play

Street (knee) suited up in a limited fashion for Tuesday's practice session, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Street was activated on injured reserve by the team Dec. 14, suggesting his return from the knee issue was forthcoming. He could make his 49ers debut in Saturday's playoff game against Minnesota, as he hasn't seen NFL action since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 Draft. Expect Street's practice availability throughout the week to shed more light on his chances to play.

More News
Our Latest Stories