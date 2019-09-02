Street (knee) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

Street underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee last week so it's not much of a surprise to see him land on IR. The 23-year-old also missed the entirety of last season due to an ACL tear in the same knee.

