49ers' Kentavius Street: Nearing a return to practice
Street (torn ACL) could begin practicing as early as this week, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Street has been working his back from an ACL tear since joining the 49ers. The rookie won't be able to play in games, but he will surely benefit from all the additional practice time, especially with a team that is in the midst of shifting its attention to 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...