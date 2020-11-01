site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Kentavius Street: Ready to go Sunday
Street (illness) is active for Sunday's game at Seattle.
Street was considered doubtful for Sunday due to the illness, but he was upgraded to questionable earlier in the day. The 24-year-old should fill a rotational role up front for the 49ers.
