49ers' Kentavius Street: Unlikely to play Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Street (illness) has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.
Street didn't practice Friday and has officially been deemed doubtful. As a result, Kevin Givens is the only defensive tackle available behind starters Javon Kinlaw and D.J. Jones.
