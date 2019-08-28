Street (knee) will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery on Friday, which could land him on season-ending IR, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that his defensive lineman had been dealing with tendinitis in the same knee that he tore the ACL in last season. Street hasn't officially been ruled out for the season, but his coach says that it will "most likely" be the final outcome. If that ends up happening, the 23-year-old will not take an NFL snap for the second consecutive year after being selected in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. Street was competing for a backup defensive end job, but the 49ers are plenty deep at the position.