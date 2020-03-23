Play

Hyder signed a one-year deal with the 49ers on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 28-year-old suited up in all 16 games for the Cowboys last season, collecting 17 tackles (10 solo), one sack and a fumble recovery. Hyder will likely fill a rotational role for the 49ers heading into the 2020 season.

