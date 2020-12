Hyder recorded four tackles (three solo), two sacks and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Rams.

The 49ers' defensive front has been decimated by injuries this year, most notably Nick Bosa (torn ACL), but Hyder has been a bright spot. The 29-year-old has blown away the rest of the team, recording 7.5 sacks through 11 games while D.J. Jones is a distant second with just two sacks. Hyder sits a half sack away from the career high he recorded in 2016, when he played for Detroit.