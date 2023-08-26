Hyder (shoulder) stood out during Friday's 23-12 preseason loss to the Chargers, according to Kyle Madson of USA Today.

Hyder exited San Francisco's previous preseason contest with a shoulder injury, and he did not return to that game. It looks like this injury wasn't ultimately all that significant, as the 32-year-old still wrangled four tackles (two solo), one quarterback hit and a pass defended after he was subbed into Friday's contest. Hyder figures to provide San Francisco with some valuable depth at defensive end this coming season.