Givens (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Givens went down with a knee injury that forced him into the medical tent early in the first quarter, according to Bridget Condon of NFL Network. The 25-year-old was then carted to the locker room shortly after. Givens' absence will leave Arik Armstead and T.Y. McGill as the 49ers' only available defensive tackles for the time being.