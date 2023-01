Givens (knee) is expected to return for Saturday's wild-card round game against the Seahawks, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

Givens hasn't played since spraining his MCL on Dec. 11, but the defensive tackle is expected to make his return for the 49ers' postseason opener. Givens totaled 20 tackles (11 solo) and two sacks across 13 appearances (11 starts) in the regular season.