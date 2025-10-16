Givens (pectoral) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Givens returned to practice last week, but ultimately was unable to play in the team's 30-19 loss to the Buccaneers. The defensive tackle has been sidelined since early August while dealing with a pectoral injury, so Thursday's full practice is a pretty significant development. Givens will look to build off of Thursday's session at the team's final practice of the week Friday.