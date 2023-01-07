site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Kevin Givens: Out Week 18
RotoWire Staff
Givens (knee) will not play in the 49ers' regular-season finale against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Givens has been sidelined since Dec. 11 due to an MCL sprain. His status for the playoffis is unknown at this time, but he will have at least another week of recovery time.
