Givens is expected to miss the start of the 2025 regular season due to a pectoral injury, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

It's not clear whether the injury is severe enough for Givens to begin the season on injured reserve, but he will be sidelined for the rest of training camp and for the start of the 2025 campaign. With Givens sidelined, there will be a battle between rookies CJ West and Alfred Collins for the second starting defensive tackle job next to Jordan Elliott.