The 49ers designated Givens (pectoral) to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Givens suffered a pectoral injury in early August during training camp, which was severe enough for him to open the 2025 regular season on injured reserve. He's progressed enough in his recovery for the 49ers to open his 21-day practice window, and the seventh-year defensive tackle was a limited participant in Wednesday's session, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. Even with his return to practice, Givens is far from a guarantee to play against the Buccaneers on Sunday.