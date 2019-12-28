Play

The 49ers have signed Givens to their 53-man roster, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Givens, an undrafted rookie, is set to make his NFL debut Sunday night. The 22-year-old is expected to provide interior depth on the defensive line.

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends