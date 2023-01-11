Givens (knee) was listed as a full participant on the 49ers' injury report Tuesday.
Givens has not played since sustaining a sprained MCL during the Week 14 win over Tampa Bay. The 25-year-old did return to practice in a limited fashion last Thursday, and he should now be set to reprise his rotational role at defensive tackle. Givens recorded a career-high 20 tackles, two sacks and a pass defended over 13 games this regular season, and he'll provide valuable depth alongside Javon Kinlaw (knee) and Arik Armstead (foot/ankle), both of whom were limited during practice Tuesday.