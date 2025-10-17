Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that the 49ers will likely activate Givens (pectoral) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Givens is in the final stages of his recovery from a pectoral injury that he sustained during training camp in early August. He was a full participant in practice all week and is on track to make his 2025 debut against Atlanta, and his return would likely mean less snaps at defensive tackle for Alfred Collins and CJ West. Givens logged 11 tackles (six solo), including 3.5 sacks, across eight regular-season games in 2024.