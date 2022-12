Givens suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers and will be out for a few weeks, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Givens' diagnosis is what the team was hoping for despite it still likely leading to a multi-week absence. How long the 25-year-old could be out of action is still unknown, but it appears he's likely questionable at best on a short week with the 49ers playing the Seahawks on Thursday.