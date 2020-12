Givens (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Football Team, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Givens will sit out for the first time this season. He has averaged 30.7 defensive snaps per game. Starting defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle) is considered doubtful, meaning Kentavius Street and Javon Kinlaw should handle heightened workloads Sunday.