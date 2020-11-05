The 49ers elevated White from their practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Packers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

White and River Cracraft will be joining San Francisco as designated replacements for fellow receivers Kendrick Bourne, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, all of whom were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list a day earlier. The absences of those three players leave Trent Taylor and Richie James (ankle) as the only other wideouts on the 49ers' 53-man roster, and James, who is listed as questionable, isn't considered a lock to play. Regardless of James' status, both White and Cracraft look poised to see a fair amount of snaps at receiver out of necessity.