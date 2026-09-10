The 49ers elevated Hodge from the practice squad to the active roster for the team's Week 1 game against the Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

Hodge was released by the Falcons at the start of free agency in March and didn't garner any interest until he had a tryout with the Bills in late July. He eventually joined an injury-ravaged 49ers receiving corps on Aug. 5 but didn't survive roster cuts before being signed to San Francisco's practice squad. It's unclear if any of the other six wide receivers on the active roster will be healthy scratches, but even if he's available for the season opener, he likely wouldn't be in line for many offensive snaps with all of Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, De'Zhaun Stribling and Demarcus Robinson ahead of Hodge in the WR pecking order.