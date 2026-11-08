The 49ers elevated Hodge from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

Hodge just signed with San Francisco's practice squad Monday, and he'll get an immediate chance to help the team's air attack. Starting wideouts Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) are both out for Sunday's matchup against Las Vegas, and Christian Kirk (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Therefore, Hodge figures to compete for WR snaps along with Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins, Brandin Cooks and Jacob Cowing, though Hodge could be last in the pecking order among that group.