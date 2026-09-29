Hodge went without a target while logging 30 of the 49ers' 54 offensive snaps in Sunday's 36-30 win over the Cardinals.

With Mike Evans (rib) making an early exit from the contest, Hodge was the main beneficiary from a playing-time perspective. He finished second to only Deebo Samuel (40) in snaps among San Francisco receivers, but he ran routes on just 13 of his 30 snaps and failed to draw any looks from quarterback Brock Purdy. Even with injuries at receiver piling up for the 49ers, Hodge appears unlikely to emerge as a major part of the passing game.