49ers' KhaDarel Hodge: Signs with San Francisco

The 49ers signed Hodge to a contract Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Hodge had a tryout with the Bills last Thursday, but the wide receiver will ultimately end up in California. The 31-year-old joins the 49ers amidst a near-unprecedented string of injuries. In the wide receiver room alone, Mike Evans (quadriceps), Christian Kirk (calf), De'Zhaun Stribling (hamstring), Jacob Cowing (hip) and Ricky Pearsall (knee) have already sustained injuries of varying severity. The mass loss of players means Hodge will be filling in for meaningful reps as the team continues its training activities.