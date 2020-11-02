Alonso (knee) and a conditional fifth-round pick were traded from the Saints to the 49ers in exchange for linebacker Kwon Alexander (ankle) on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network> reports.

Alonso has been on the PUP list all season while recovering from ACL surgery at the start of 2020, though he did return to practice a couple weeks ago. The 30-year-old had 31 tackles and played only 290 defensive snaps in 13 games for New Orleans last season, so even once activated he may not have a major role for San Francisco.