Toomer signed a one-year deal with the 49ers on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Toomer saw a steep decline in defensive snaps last season with the Chargers, dropping from 544 in 2016 all the way to 266. His production unsurprisingly tailed off as a result, pushing him further off the IDP radar. With his new organization, Toomer's usage on defense could hinge almost entirely on the availability of Reuben Foster (neck), whose status for the 2018 season hangs in the balance following a pair of offseason arrests.