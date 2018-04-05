49ers' Korey Toomer: Inks deal with San Francisco
Toomer signed a one-year deal with the 49ers on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Toomer saw a steep decline in defensive snaps last season with the Chargers, dropping from 544 in 2016 all the way to 266. His production unsurprisingly tailed off as a result, pushing him further off the IDP radar. With his new organization, Toomer's usage on defense could hinge almost entirely on the availability of Reuben Foster (neck), whose status for the 2018 season hangs in the balance following a pair of offseason arrests.
More News
-
Chargers' Korey Toomer: Unable to match 2016 figures•
-
Chargers' Korey Toomer: Impressive performance in win•
-
Chargers' Korey Toomer: Returns interception for touchdown•
-
Chargers' Korey Toomer: Secures eight tackles•
-
Chargers' Korey Toomer: Earns six tackles and forced fumble•
-
Chargers' Korey Toomer: Listed as starting inside linebacker•
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...