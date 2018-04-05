Toomer signed a one-year deal with the 49ers on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Toomer saw a steep drop in defensive snaps last season, dropping from 544 in 2016 to 266. His production saw a significant decrease as a result, pushing him further off of IDP status. Toomer's defensive production in 2018 could hinge on the availability of Reuben Foster, who is in legal limbo.