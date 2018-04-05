Toomer signed a one-year deal with the 49ers on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Toomer saw a steep drop in defensive snaps last season, dropping from 544 in 2016 to 266. His production saw a significant decrease as a result, pushing him further off of IDP status. Toomer's defensive production in 2018 could hinge on the availability of Reuben Foster, who is in legal limbo.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories