Rourke (knee) will remain on the 49ers' reserve/non-football injury list for the rest of the 2025 season, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Rourke opened the 2025 regular season on the NFI list while recovering from a torn ACL that he sustained during his final collegiate season at Indiana. He was designated to return from the NFI in early December, but with his 21-day practice window closing, the rookie seventh-rounder will not be available for the rest of the 2025 campaign. Rourke will turn his attention toward being available for the start of the 2026 season, when he'll likely compete for the backup quarterback job behind Brock Purdy.