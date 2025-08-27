Rourke (knee) was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday.

Rourke played his entire final season at Indiana on a torn ACL but managed throw for 3,042 yards, 29 touchdowns and five interceptions through 12 games, vaulting the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff. He underwent surgery Jan. 8 and was subsequently drafted in the seventh round by the 49ers. Due to his recovery, he didn't participate in rookie camp or training camp, and he'll be required to miss at least four games due to his placement on the NFI list. The 49ers can take their time with his recovery as long as Brock Purdy and Mac Jones (knee) are upright, as Rourke projects for the No. 3 role upon return.