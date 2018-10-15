49ers' K'Waun Williams: Active for Monday night
Williams (illness) is active for Monday's game against the Packers.
Williams came down with an illness late in the week but looks to be feeling well enough to suit up in Green Bay. The 27-year-old cornerback should get solid playing time on special teams, and could see additional defensive work if he ends up playing nickelback against the Packers' three and four receiver sets.
More News
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Questionable for Monday•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Free from injury report•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Posts two tackles Saturday•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Expected to play in Saturday's preseason contest•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Remains out next week•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Out another week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6