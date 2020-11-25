Williams (ankle) had his two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances rescinded due to issues in the testing procedures, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The suspension was announced Tuesday, but he'll instead be available for Sunday's matchup with the Rams, though he hasn't practiced recently. Williams received a 4-to-6 week recovery timeline after suffering a high-ankle sprain in early November against the Packers, so he could be sidelined for another week or two.