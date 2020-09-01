Williams returned to practice after dealing with a calf strain, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Williams returned to practice after he suffered a Grade 1 calf strain in training camp in mid-August. The fact that he's back is certinly a positive sign for his availability for Week 1, however, he's not a lock to suit up. It's wroth monitoring Williams' status, as he's expected to start opposite Richard Sherman at cornerback.
