The 49ers activated Williams (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Prior to Williams' three-game IR stint, he was a consistent contributor in the 49ers' secondary, logging more than 50 percent of the snap share in each game. It's unsettled whether he'll retain that role upon return to the lineup, as Jason Verrett, Emmanuel Moseley and Ahkello Witherspoon are all on board as well. There could be an ongoing competition, but Williams stands a good chance to secure consistent playing time, as he allowed an 83.8 passer rating when targeted through the first four contests.