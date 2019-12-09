Play

Williams exited Sunday's win over the Saints with an undisclosed injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Williams was hurt late in the contest, and it's unclear what's bothering him. Richard Sherman is also battling a hamstring injury, so Ahkello Witherspoon, Emmanuel Moseley and D.J. Reed were the only cornerbacks to finish the game healthy. Keep an eye on their practice statuses ahead of Week 15's matchup against the Falcons.

