Williams (knee) won't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Williams aggravated the knee injury Week 16 against the Bears but was a limited participant at practice this week, though he showed enough Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 27-year-old could have an increased chance for snaps Week 17 as Tarvarius Moore (shoulder) is questionable.

