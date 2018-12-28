49ers' K'Waun Williams: Clear of knee injury
Williams (knee) won't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Williams aggravated the knee injury Week 16 against the Bears but was a limited participant at practice this week, though he showed enough Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 27-year-old could have an increased chance for snaps Week 17 as Tarvarius Moore (shoulder) is questionable.
