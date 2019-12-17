Play

Williams (concussion) was listed as a full practice participant Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Williams is making progress in his recovery from a concussion, but whether he remains in the protocol or not has yet to be made known. Assuming his symptoms don't linger or worsen, the 28-year-old is on track to return Saturday against the Rams.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories