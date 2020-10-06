Williams was diagnosed with an ACL sprain Tuesday and is expected to be placed on IR, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Williams won't require surgery and could even return after just three weeks on IR if his rehab goes as planned. It's encouraging that he avoided a severe injury, but the 49ers can't afford to lose secondary depth. Jason Verrett and Ken Webster are the only two cornerbacks that finished Sunday's loss to the Eagles healthy, although Richard Sherman (hamstring) could return from IR in Week 5 against Miami.