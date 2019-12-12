Play

Williams (concussion) did not participate in practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Williams has yet to clear the league's concussion protocol after suffering the head injury during Sunday's 48-46 win over the Saints. Fellow cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) is nursing a Grade 2 strain of his own, so the Niners could be quite thin at cornerback in Week 15 against the Falcons.

