49ers' K'Waun Williams: Dressing Sunday vs. Giants
Williams (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Williams had missed the 49ers' previous two games with the quad injury, but should immediately make a push for a high snap load now that he's healthy again. Over his seven games this season, Williams has logged 31 tackles, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups.
