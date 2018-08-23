Coach Mike Shanahan indicated he expects Williams (ankle) to play in Saturday's preseason contest, Matt Barrows of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

This is the first positive news for Williams since sustaining the injury back on Aug. 5. Williams was a bit of a surprise last season having earned a starting corner spot and maintained the job for the season's length. The addition of Richard Sherman has lessened Williams' value a tad, but if Williams can continue to show a knack for production it forces San Francisco's hand to keep the 27-year-old on the field in some capacity.