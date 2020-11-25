Williams was issued a two-game suspension Tuesday for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Williams will be eligible to return to the 49ers' active roster Dec. 8, meaning he'll be back for the Week 13 game against Buffalo. There was a decent chance that Williams would've missed the next two games anyway, as he's rehabbing from a high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 9. Emmanuel Moseley, Jason Verrett and Jamar Taylor will continue starting at cornerback until Williams and Richard Sherman (calf) return.
More News
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Set for extended absence•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Dealing with high-ankle sprain•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Return deemed questionable•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Records first sack of 2020•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Back on active roster•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Practice window opens•