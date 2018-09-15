49ers' K'Waun Williams: Free from injury report
Williams (rib) is designation free from the 49ers' injury report for Sunday's contest versus the Lions.
Although he was only a limited participant at practice throughout the week, Williams is ready to go Sunday assuming he avoids any setbacks. He will again provide depth at cornerback by backing up Ahkello Witherspoon.
