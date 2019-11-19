Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Williams suffered a neck stinger in Sunday's win over the Cardinals, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's unclear how Williams picked up the injury, but his coach did reiterated that the corner was pretty sore Monday. The 28-year-old only played 42 snaps in the game, making four tackles (three solo). We'll likely get a better idea of where his health stands from his practice availability leading into next Sunday's game against the Packers.