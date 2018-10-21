Williams (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Williams' limited practice participation Thursday and Friday was enough to keep him available on the short week after he played 34 defensive snaps in Monday's 33-30 loss to the Packers. The San Francisco secondary will get a difficult draw this week against a potent Rams passing attack that has averaged 9.9 yards per attempt this season, good for second in the NFL.

More News
Our Latest Stories