49ers' K'Waun Williams: Grabs interception
Williams recorded an interception and a pass breakup in Monday's 31-3 win over the Browns.
Turnovers can be tough to depend on, and Monday's game is a prime example. Antonio Callaway failed to secure an accurate pass from Baker Mayfield, and Williams was in the right place to snag the errant ball. Still, this is the second straight game where Williams has an interception, and his two picks are already a career high after just four games. Williams should continue to get plenty of opportunities, too, as he has played at least 70 percent of defensive snaps in three straight games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including how...
-
Best Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Buy the breakouts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6 including...
-
Time to panic?
The Fantasy team rates how worried they are about Odell Beckham, Mike Evans, Joe Mixon, Aaron...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 5 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 5.