Williams recorded an interception and a pass breakup in Monday's 31-3 win over the Browns.

Turnovers can be tough to depend on, and Monday's game is a prime example. Antonio Callaway failed to secure an accurate pass from Baker Mayfield, and Williams was in the right place to snag the errant ball. Still, this is the second straight game where Williams has an interception, and his two picks are already a career high after just four games. Williams should continue to get plenty of opportunities, too, as he has played at least 70 percent of defensive snaps in three straight games.

